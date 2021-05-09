Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up slightly (implying $6.47 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.870-2.000 EPS.

SFM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,032. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

