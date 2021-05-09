SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 239,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,020. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

