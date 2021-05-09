Spinnaker Trust Has $901,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 146,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 26.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

