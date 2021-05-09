Spinnaker Trust Buys 445 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

