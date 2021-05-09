Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,804 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

