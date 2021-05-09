Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The company has a market cap of $395.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

