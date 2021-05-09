SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Increased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

