S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $435.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 34,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

