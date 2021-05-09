Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.48

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.48 and traded as high as $39.77. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 4,472 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $52,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.65% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

