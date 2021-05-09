SONO (SONO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $30,052.09 and approximately $116.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.98 or 1.00289557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00685653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $753.34 or 0.01307266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.08 or 0.00374960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00230290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005535 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

