Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay currently has an average rating of Buy.

SOLVY stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

