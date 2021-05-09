SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 398,982 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SOC Telemed by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

