Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMFKY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $54.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

