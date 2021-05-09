Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $206,974.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00042362 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.