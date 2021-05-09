Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.