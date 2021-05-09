Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $3.70 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 1,100,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,172. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

