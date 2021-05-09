Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $857.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,284. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $501.13 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.