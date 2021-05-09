Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 592,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,150. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

