Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

