Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

