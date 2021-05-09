Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

ETR:SAE opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -138.34. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €183.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €171.75.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

