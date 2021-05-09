SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. SHIELD has a market cap of $325,222.03 and approximately $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.02 or 0.06636769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.44 or 0.02301021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00612908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00203878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.00799272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.00600906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00510215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005303 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

