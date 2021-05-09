Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.