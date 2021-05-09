Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Hits $10.91 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $10.91 million and $745,982.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.