SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,238,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 790,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

