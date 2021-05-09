SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 13,122 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 807,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.78 during trading on Friday. 485,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.