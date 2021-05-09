SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,398.69. 1,163,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,944.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

