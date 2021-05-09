SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SGBAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SES presently has an average rating of Hold.

SES stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. SES has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

