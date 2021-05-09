ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

