Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $102.96 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Sentivate has a market cap of $102.96 million and $1.12 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00089530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00067550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00105321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00789296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.32 or 0.09135066 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.