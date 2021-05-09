Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.82 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

