Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

