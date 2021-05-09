Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

