Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SEM stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

