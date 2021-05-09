Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

