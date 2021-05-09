Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Shares of SIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 62,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 million, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

