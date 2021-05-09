SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $68.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

SEIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. 562,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,339. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,994 shares of company stock worth $7,006,495 in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

