Scrypta Trading 76.1% Higher This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $492,402.31 and $17.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00029025 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004829 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,780,791 coins and its circulating supply is 16,980,791 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.