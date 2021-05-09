Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 340,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,388. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

