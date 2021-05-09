Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,926. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

