Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,140. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

