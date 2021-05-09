Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.