Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

