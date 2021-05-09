Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 1,380 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.