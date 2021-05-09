Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,792 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

