Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $212,882.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,172.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,008,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,556,694 shares of company stock valued at $137,380,166.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.