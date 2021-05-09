Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.