Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.