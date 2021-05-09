Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.46 million.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 55,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

