Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and $162,805.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

